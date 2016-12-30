Robyn Eames and Mark Trussell, Canadian Dressage Owners of the Year 2016

Victoria Winter, Christine Peters, Mark Trussell, and Belinda Trussell at the Canada Dressage Owner of the Year Award ceremony in Toronto

Photo ©Cealy Tetley

Canadian Dressage News

Robyn Eames and Mark Trussell of Stoufville, ON, were presented with the 2016 Dressage Owner of the Year Award during a special presentation on 10 November 2016 at the Royal Horse Show in Toronto, ON. The pair own Belinda Trussell's Grand Prix horse Anton, which was Canada's best scoring dressage horse at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The mother and husband of two-time Canadian Olympian, Belinda Trussell, Robyn and Mark are the owners of Belinda’s long-time partner, Anton (by Antaeus out of Shirley), a 16-year-old Sachsen-Anhaltiner gelding.

Robyn and Mark have supported Belinda over a great many years by supplying her with horsepower, and Anton has proven to be truly world class. Their generosity has had a profound effect on the sport of dressage in Canada and the Canadian Dressage Team. In 2016 alone, Belinda and Anton had a landmark season, picking up numerous wins at the CDI level, and setting a new national record for the highest score achieved in the Grand Prix (73.780%) and Grand Prix Special (75.529%). Most notably, Belinda and Anton were selected to represent Canada at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil, where they achieved the highest scores ever received by a Canadian at the Olympics in both the Grand Prix (72.214%) and Grand Prix Special (75.529%).

Mark and Robyn accepted the 2016 Dressage Owner of the Year Award during a special presentation by EC Dressage Committee Chair, Victoria Winter and EC Manager of Dressage, Christine Peters, on Nov. 10, 2016 at the Royal Horse Show in Toronto, ON.

Photo © Cealy Tetley

