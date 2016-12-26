Mount St. John Looking Forward to Another Fabulous Foal Season in 2017

Mount St. John in Felixkirk, U.K.

Photo © Christiane Slawik

British Breeding News

Mount St. John, Great Britain's premier dressage horse breeding facility in Felixkirk, is eagerly looking forward to the 2017 foal season as the yard owns a collection of some of the best broodmares anywhere to be found in the world and has paired them to the most exciting dressage sires on the globe.

Mount St. John's owner and founder Emma Jane Blundell strongly lives by the philosophy to work with the best quality on offer. She collaborates with elite riders to train and compete her horses and carefully selects studs world wide to become part of her breeding programme.

New Mares Added to the Breeding Programme

Alongside the more established broodmares such as FBW Deja'Vu (by Dacaprio) and her daughters Front Row (by For Compliment - in foal to For Romance II) and Fascinate (by Furstenball - in foal to Ferdeaux), Mount St. John has added a few more smashing broodmares to her line-up. They include Josephine (by Jazz Time out of the dam of World Young Horse Champion Victoria's Secret - in foal to Benicio) and De Lux (by Donnerhall out of the full sister of Danone's dam - in foal to Zack).

Already in 2015 Mount St. John was very proud to acquire the stunning Hanoverian mare DMJ Diva Dannebrog (by Don Schufro). Her 2.5-year old son (by Zack) became the reserve champion at the 2016 Westfalian Stallion Licensing in Munster-Handorf, three weeks ago! Diva Dannebrog is expecting an embryo by Don Juan de Hus

Stunning Foals Due in 2017

Mount St John offers breeders and dressage enthusiasts the option to purchase foals in utero. Register yourself when interested to be contacted after birth or to get additional information about any of the combinations.

A selection of the stunning broodmares and due foals:

Mount St John VIP (by Vivaldi out of Furstenball's dam Maradonna) is the double British Champion of 2016 and she is expecting an embryo by Foundation

(by Ferro and dam of the sensational KWPN licensed stallion Dream Boy) is expecting embyros by Furstenball and Sir Donnerhall

(by Rubin Royal out of Don Schufro's full sister) is expecting a Foundation embryo

(by San Remo and dam to Laura Tomlinson-Bechtolsheimer rising Grand Prix horse Capri Sonne Jr) is expecting a Totilas embryo

(th Donnerhall sister of Lord Loxely and dam to Hanoverian Champion mare Fine Lady) is expecting a Ferdeaux

(by De Niro and sister to Michael Eilberg's Rio Olympic short listed ride Dornroschen (by Dimaggio)) is expecting an embryo by For Romance II

(by Dimaggio and competing with Emma at Grand Prix level) is expecting a Desperado embryo

(the Ehrenwort dam of Deevoice the German National 3 year Mare Champion of 2014 in Lienen) is expecting a Franklin embryo

(the highest indexed mare in the Danish warmblood studbook of 2014-2016) is due to a Danone embryo

Check out the MSJ Mares and Foals at the June 2017 Open House Day

Mount St. John runs an annual open day each June when they present a selection of the broodmares, foals and its young riding mares who are also often the mothers of the foals born by embryo transfer.

"We usually have a selection of key speakers including judges and directors of the Oldenburg Verband, Hanoverian Verband & KWPN breed societies, Olympic judges, elite level riders and trainers," said Emma proudly. "Every year this attracts visitors from all continents of the world."

For more information on the MSJ dressage horses, visit www.mountstjohnequestrian.co.uk