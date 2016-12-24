Dr. Ulf Möller Leaves Hof Kasselmann for Helgstrand Dressage

Dr. Ulf Möller at the 2014 CDI Hagen Horses & Dreams

Photo © Astrid Appels

German Dressage News

Dr. Ulf Möller and his wife Eva will be leaving their long-time employer Hof Kasselmann KG on 1 February 2017 to take up a new position in dressage horse sales, training and marketing at Helgstrand Dressage in Vodskov, Denmark.

The Kasselmann family is grateful to Ulf and Eva for their successful, year-long collaboration and wishes them both much success in their new position.

Dr. Möller's succession at Hof Kasselmann has already been taken care of and the new dressage sales manager will be announced soon.

For Ulf and Eva Möller, Hof Kasselmann was their platform to build up a successful career in equestrian sport. Providing this stepping stone for talented horse people is part of the secret to the success Hof Kasselmann and its enterprises continue to generate since decades.

