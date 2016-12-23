Monica Theodorescu Sells Gestut Lindenhof

Monica Theodorescu and Whisper having a fun workout outside at their home Lindenhof in Fuchtorf, near Sassenberg, Germany

Photo © Silke Rottermann

German Dressage News

Monica Theodorescu has sold her farm Gestüt Lindenhof in Fürchtorf near Sassenberg, Germany, and will relocate her work base to the stables of the German Olympic Equestrian Committee (DOKR) in Warendorf.

The 53-year old Monica has been German team trainer since 1 October 2012 and her contract was recently renewed until the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Gestüt Lindenhof was originally owned by veterinarian Dr. Löwe who housed his Thoroughbreds at Lindenhof until the mid 1970s. Monica's parents George and Inge Theodorescu bought the yard from Dr. Löwe in 1978.

The Theodorescu's renovated the place and expanded it to hold 25 stalls and one guest stable with 5 boxes. There are two indoor arenas and one big outdoor school, a canter track and fields.

Due to her busy schedule Monica and her husband Burkhard Ernst have decided to sell the property.

"It will be officially handed over to the new proprietor on 2 January 2107," Monica told Eurodressage. "I am happy to have the possibility to move to the stables of the German Olympic Committee with my horses at the end of January. The buyer is a farmer and has nothing to do with sport horses. He will probably have some hobby riders in the future."

Monica still has 8 horses under saddle and they will relocate to Warendorf, which is a 15-minute drive from Lindenhof.

Photos © Silke Rottermann - private

