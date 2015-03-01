Stallion at Stud: Don Juan de Hus

Don Juan de Hus (by Jazz x Krack C x Damiro)

Haras de Hus' celebrated Dutch warmblood stallion Don Juan de Hus (by Jazz x Krack C) has been a sensation from the start: World class phenomenal gaits, amazing rideability and a proven producer of exceptional young dressage horses!

Name: Don Juan de Hus

Breed: Dutch warmblood

approved for Westfalian, Hanoverian, Oldenburg, Selle Français, Zangersheide, South German studbooks

Year of Birth: 2008

Sire: Jazz

Dam: Vodorette

Dam Sire: Krack C x Damiro x Troublemaker xx

Height: 1.77 m

Stud fee: 2,000 euro (4 straws)

Semen available throughout Europe from Haras de Hus.

Don Juan de Hus has been a sensational dressage stallion from the beginning of his career. At the 2010 Westfalian Stallion Licensing he was named reserve champion and sold to his current owner Haras de Hus, from where his stellar rise has continued steadily.

This gorgeous, tall liver chestnut stallion is sired by Jazz, one of the world's best Grand Prix horse producers, including Adelinde Cornelissen's Parzival, Hans Peter Minderhoud's Tango, Edward Gal's Next One, Lyndal Oatley's Potifar, Katherine Bateson's Nartan, etc. Dam sire Krack C was a Dutch 2002 WEG Team member under Anky van Grunsven. The combination Jazz x Krack C is a proven gene cross in The Netherlands for high performance dressage with Vivaldi and Zhivago as further examples.

Don Juan de Hus Proves Himself in the Show Ring

After being named reserve champion at the stallion licensing, Don Juan de Hus went on to win the 30-day Stallion Performance Testing in Schlieckau with the best final dressage score of 9.25.

As a 4-year old he won all the competitions he participated in under Haras de Hus' dressage trainer Jessica Michel. He became the 2012 French Young Horse Champion in Saumur with a 93.639%. He scored 10 for trot and 9.8 for canter in the final test.

As a 5-year old Don Juan de Hus received a 10 no less than 6 times in his first show of 2013. He placed sixth in the finals at the 2013 World Championships for Young Dressage Horses in Verden, Germany.

Jessica Michel is currently training Don Juan de Hus at Grand Prix level. The rider's baby break has stalled Don Juan's first competition start at GP level but the pair is planning on getting back into the show ring soon. Jessica is ecstatic about the qualities of this stallion and his future career.

"Besides his stunning movements which are renowned world wide, Don Juan de Hus continues to prove his excellent submission, his willingness to work and his ability to learn," said Michel. "Don Juan loves to do things right. He always wants to please and is very concentrated. These are qualities that only add to his natural potential and which are necessary to become a Grand Prix horse! I am more convinced than ever!”

Offspring in the Spotlight

Don Juan de Hus' offspring has made major headlines in the international dressage and breeding world. At the 2014 Hanoverian Stallion Licensing, the premium stallion D'Avie (by Don Juan de Hus x Londonderry) was the favourite of the stallion committee and crowds and sold for the amazing price of 620,000 euro to international dressage rider and stallion owner Andreas Helgstrand, who sold a half share to Gestut Peterhof in Germany. Don Juan is truly stamping his offspring and has been siring numerous licensed sons, inclding Don Farinelli, Duvalier, Don de Hall, Don Jon and D'Egalité, the champion of the 2015 Westfalian Stallion Licensing, which also sold for 620,000 euro at auction!

Foals by Don Juan de Hus have received profound recognition at national championships in France and Germany. At the 2013 French Foal Championship in Saumur no less than 5 fillies by Don Juan de Hus were in the top 10, amongst them the reserve champion Delicious d'Echallens (out of a Sandro Hit dam). In 2015 Denim de Hus (by Don Juan de Hus out of Rubin Royal's full sister) became the champion of the 2015 NRPS Stallion Licensing in The Netherlands, and Westfalian bred Deflorata S (by Don Juan x Don Bedo I) was named the 2015 Westfalian Mare Champion.

"In 2013 the second crop by Don Juan de Hus confirmed his qualities as a sire," Michel explained. "Don Juan de Hus gives his offspring beautiful long legs without making them too tall. He also passes on strength, great movements and a peaceful temperament. His first generation at the stallion licensings in Germany have left no doubt about it. Don Juan is an exceptional breeding stallion and dressage horse which passes on his qualities to his offspring."

In 2016 Don Juan de Hus' offspring has thrilled the breeding and dressage crowds throughout Europe. Under Ann-Christin Wienkamp, the dark bay Don Martillo (by Don Juan de Hus) became the sensational winner of the Bundeschampionate in Warendorf. This result prompted the Hanoverian society to license Don Martillo for breeding.

So far Don Juan de Hus has sired no less than 11 licensed sons and 10 of his daughters are already State Premium Mare in Germany; an incredible achievement for a 9-year old stallion based in France.

